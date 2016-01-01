ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF JOHNNY BROWN: Don’t be shopping for the thieves this holiday season

I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in putting on the different National Night Out activities this past Tuesday. It’s always good to get out and see some old friends while making some new ones. I and my deputies were happy to stop by the events we could – and we hope we answered all of your questions you might have had about crime prevention and staying safe.

We appreciate the National Night Out program because it’s an excellent way to help foster a closer relationship between law enforcement and the communities we serve. As always, if you have any questions about crime prevention or you want some assistance in setting up a neighborhood crime watch, you’re welcome to call our non-emergency number at 972-937-6060 and ask to speak to one of our crime prevention deputies. They’ll be happy to help you out.

It may be a bit early, but start thinking ahead about the holiday season that will probably be here before we know it. Before too long, if you’re not already, people will begin their gift buying – and for many of you that means shopping online. That, in turn, typically means packages to be delivered to your home. You don’t want to be shopping for thieves, so be sure and track where that package is online and have someone at the house – or a trusted neighbor – take delivery when it comes in. If you can’t arrange that, have the delivery service hold it at their storefront or deliver it to you at your place of work.

When you’re out and about doing your shopping, lock your purchases and other valuables in the trunk of your car or secure them safely out of sight. And when you get home, take them inside the house. Quite honestly, this is a habit you should be practicing all year-round.

As I’ve said before, car burglars never take a break and, a couple of years ago, I told you about four easy steps to remember that will help prevent you from being victimized. They’re worth repeating:

1. Park your vehicle in a secure location. While parking in a driveway isn’t as favorable as in a garage, vehicles parked in a driveway do have a reduced chance of break-in when compared to those parked curbside. Other proven deterrents of residential crime include keeping your hedges trimmed, removing any low hanging tree branches, installing outdoor lighting and utilizing locking devices.

2. Lock any unoccupied vehicles. Not only do unlocked vehicles make easier targets for criminals but, once inside a vehicle, burglars often choose small, easy to carry, electronic items that typically don’t have their serial numbers recorded and can be sold for a quick profit. Purses, GPS units, stereo equipment, laptops, cell phones and loose change are all items that are particularly sought after by thieves.

3. Remove valuables. While locking doors is a major deterrent of theft, a determined thief who can see your valuables simply by looking through a window may go the extra mile to enter your vehicle. Equally important, if you have a GPS device, stereo system or other illuminated piece of technology, be aware that glowing items serve as a beacon for thieves as they walk or drive along residential neighborhoods.

4. Report suspicious people moving around neighborhoods as soon as possible because this helps police track movements and patterns of criminals – and it may also help link those criminals to other crimes. Your ability and willingness to serve as law enforcement’s extra set of eyes and ears helps more than you know when it comes to keeping our communities safe.

As always, keep our military and service personnel in your thoughts and prayers as we remember that the rights and freedoms we enjoy begin with their service and safekeeping of our great nation.

May you have a Blessed Week.

Johnny Brown has served as Sheriff of Ellis County since Jan. 1, 2009, and is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute. He has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and holds a Master’s Peace Officer’s Certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education.