ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF: December 7 – 19

Suspicious Vehicle in the 1000 block of Christian Road, Ennis.

Identity Theft in the 2000 block of Twin Oaks Drive, Midlothian.

Aggravated Robbery in the 3000 block of Shady Creek Circle, Red Oak. Three B/Ms were arrested and transported to the jail.

Theft in the 900 block of South Lowrance, Red Oak.

Warrant Service in the 4700 block of Highway 67, Midlothian. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Failure to Register Sex Offender in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 500 block Main Street, Forreston.

Warrant Service in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Waxahachie. W/F arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Possession of Controlled Substance in the 100 block of Barger Drive, Waxahachie. W/F arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Barger, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested.

Found Property in the 3200 block of Highway 77, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 6000 block of Shady Oaks Lane, Midlothian.

Assault by Threat in the 200 block of Bunkey Lane, Avalon. W/M was arrested.

Disturbance in the 500 block of Bigham Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Waxahachie PD warrants as well as Dallas PD warrants.

Identity Theft in the 1400 block of Bluff Springs, Ferris.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Meet complainant in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 1000 block Lone Elm Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on an Ellis County warrant.

Meet Complainant in the 100 block Stagecoach Drive, Red Oak.

Meet Complainant in the 1200 block Sharpshire Drive, Waxahachie.

Assault in the 200 block of Rock Creek Street, Red Oak. W/M was arrested and transported on assault to the jail.

Assault in the 800 block of Oak Branch Road, Waxahachie.

Public Intoxication in the 500 block of Winding Creek Trail, Oak Leaf. W/M was arrested.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 500 block of Saralvo Road, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 3100 block of Van Road, Lancaster. W/W was arrested on a Waxahachie PD warrant; W/M was arrested on a Waxahachie PD warrant and W/M was arrested on a Waxahachie PD warrant, Dallas County SO warrant and Wilmer PD warrant.

Fraudulent use Possession of Identifying Information in the 500 block of Bond Street, Red Oak.

Theft in the 800 block of Walker Creek Road, Ennis.

Possession of a Controlled Substance on Farm to Market Road 66 and Farm to Market Road 157, Maypearl. W/M was arrested off a traffic stop.

Meet Complainant in the 800 block of Eastridge Circle, Red Oak.

Aggravated Assault in the 900 block of Pierce Road, Red Oak. W/M was arrested.

Assault in the 900 block of Pierce Road, Red Oak. W/M was arrested.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Colt Drive, Waxahachie. W/F was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 100 Block of Franklin Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested on Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. B/M was arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Newton Road, Ferris. W/F was arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Mutual Aid in the 400 block of 67th Street, Midlothian.

Animal Control in the 100 block of Deborde Circle, Waxahachie.

Criminal Mischief in the 300 block of Mesa Road, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of 5th Street, Ferris. W/M was arrested on Ellis County Warrant.

Theft in the 900 block of Mallory Drive, Midlothian.

Resisting Arrest in the 300 block of Morgan Road, Italy. W/M was arrested for resisting arrest as well as Ellis County warrant.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested and brought to jail on Pardon and Parole Board warrant.

Duty Upon Striking on FM 664 near Westmoreland, Midlothian.

Meet Complainant in the 1200 block of Epps Road, Palmer.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M arrested on Ellis County warrants.

Warrant Service in the 100 block of Westgate Drive, Waxahachie. B/F arrested on Pardon Parole Violation warrant.

Criminal Mischief in the 300 block of Janis Lane, Waxahachie.

Aggravated Assault on FM 85 near Walker Creek Road, Ennis. W/M was arrested.

Disturbance in the 3100 block of West FM 875, Midlothian.

Assist Other Agency in the 500 block of West Road, Waxahachie.

Public Intoxication in the 900 block of Kirkpatrick Road, Telico. W/M was arrested.

Criminal Mischief in the 900 block of Kirkpatrick, Telico.

Mutual Aid on IH 35 at the 396, Waxahachie.

Assist Other Agency Bear Creek Road at Highway 342, Lancaster.

Assault Family Violence in the 8400 block of FM 1181, Ennis. W/M was arrested.

Assault in the 1100 block of Newton Road, Ferris. W/F was arrested.

Driving While Intoxicated on FM 983 near Margaret Lane, Ferris. W/M was arrested.

Meet Complainant, in the 100 block of Butler Lane, Waxahachie.

Warrant Service in the 200 block of Clift Street, Waxahachie. W/M was arrested and brought to jail on a warrant.

Meet complainant in the 100 block of Locust Court, Oak leaf. Investigator Clay cleared with an incident report.

Animal Bite in the 900 block of Big Sky Drive, Waxahachie.