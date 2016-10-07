DPS seeks leads in 1991 murder of Harris County Deputy

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking the public’s help in solving the 1991 murder of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Roxyann Allee, who was shot and killed 25 years ago on Sept. 30. As part of the Office of the Governor and Texas Crime Stopper’s Fallen Hero Reward – Texas Remembers program, a reward up to $20,000 is being offered for information that results in this case being solved. Crime Stoppers of Houston, in partnership with the 100 Club, also is offering a reward up to $10,000 through its Fallen Hero Project. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

“Deputy Allee was a committed public servant who dedicated her career to the service and protection of others, and it would be a monumental injustice for her murder to go unsolved,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “We hope that renewing the public’s interest about this case will uncover critical information, and bring closure to the investigation and her family.”

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, 1991, Allee was abducted as she walked to her van after shopping at Greenspoint Mall (located at North Freeway and Texas 8 Beltway). Witnesses observed two black men force Allee into her van at gunpoint.

Later that evening, Allee’s van was found burned near the mall. Her body was discovered a short time later at another location. Allee had been shot and killed. At the time of her death, Allee worked at the Harris County Jail.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, anyone with information about the murder of Deputy Roxyann Allee can provide anonymous tips in three different ways:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a tip online: www.tipsubmit.com/WebTipsCSI.aspx?L=E&AgencyID=650.

Created in January 2016, the Fallen Hero Reward program is designed to help generate new investigative leads in unsolved cases involving a Texas law enforcement officer or first responder who was murdered or suffered an incapacitating injury while in the line of duty or while acting in an official capacity. The program is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS.

Paying rewards to anonymous tipsters has been a proven method in the apprehension of criminals in Texas, and the Fallen Hero Reward program builds on the success of the state’s existing tipster reward programs – the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders programs.

Since there is no statute of limitations on the offense of murder, the state has the moral and statutory obligation to pursue these cases to a successful resolution; or until no other lead is viable.

For any agency that may have an unresolved or cold case that meets the criteria for the Fallen Hero Reward program, please email Texas Crime Stoppers at txcrimestoppers@gov.texas.gov.