Disgraced Texas police chief indicted on 2 charges of indecency with a child in Hill County

DALLAS MORNING NEWS – Kevin Coffey, 49, is being held at the Ellis County Jail on several child sexual-assault charges, with bail set at $800,000.

He was originally arrested in July 2015 on four child sexual-assault charges. Three additional charges out of Johnson County were added later.

Ellis County and District Attorney Patrick Wilson said the two charges on which Coffey was indicted are not new, but that the venue was changed because the crimes were determined to have happened in Hill County.

According to the indictments, Coffey engaged in sexual conduct with a child younger than 18 and exposed himself to a child younger than 17.

Coffey was arrested in July 2015 after a 14-year-old girl came forward and alleged she had a sexual relationship with him. Another girl told police that Coffey sent her sexual messages on Facebook and waited outside her house in his police cruiser, according to a search warrant.

Coffey joined the Maypearl Police Department in 2010 and became chief in 2013. He resigned shortly after his arrest. In August of that year, he was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child, stemming from accusations that Coffey had a sexual relationship with a minor in April 2001 while serving with the Grandview Police Department.

Coffey’s next court date is set for February 2017.