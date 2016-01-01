Will Perry is AA NSCA National Champion

SAN ANTONIO – The National Sporting Clays Association held it’s 2016 National Sporting Clays Championship this past weekend at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, Texas.

Red Oak High School Senior Will Perry represented the Red Oak High School Shotgun Team in the weekend long event and came away with a Gold Medal.

Will shot a 92 in the championship round to earn his new title class AA NSCA FITASC National Champion. This is Will’s second National achievement as he was selected this past year as a member of the national 2016 Krieghoff All-American Team sponsored by the National Sporting Clays Association.