Volunteerism is at the heart of ROPD Citizens on Patrol program

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Police Department recently began a new program called Citizens on Patrol, or COP.

The participants are citizens who have completed the Volunteers in Policing course and have a desire to volunteer their time to assist the ROPD.

The mission was to enhance the individual and collective safety and general welfare of all people of Red Oak by assisting the ROPD in deterring crime in the city. The primary method used to deter crime would be to provide high visibility patrol within the city.

COP is a program to solidify true partnership between community and law enforcement, according to organizers.

“The volunteers making up the COP program are caring and committed people who want to give back to their community in a visible and tangible way,” said a spokesman.

“They volunteer their time to promote the mission of our department. They work together with our officers to maintain a high level of visibility and act as a deterrent to crime, said officials.

“While acting as a deterrent is important, it is not their only job. The COP volunteers serve as and are highly visible ambassadors of our department.”

“They will assist us with high visibility patrols in neighborhoods and patrol businesses and parking lots. They assist us by taking time to speak with people about the COP program, our other community programs and the mission of the department beyond what the officers do and what we communicate on social media.

“These citizens, members of our community, serve as a visible partnership between the police department and the Red Oak community.”

Volunteers have no law enforcement authority or arrest powers. They simply act as another set of eyes and ears to augment our services. They communicate via cell phone or radio to the police department dispatch center about suspicious activity or people in need of assistance, such as motorist assist or traffic hazards.

Volunteerism is at the heart of the program and the members of the COPs are just that caring, committed and community-invested volunteers who help make the city safe.

“As we grow the program, we hope to impact larger portions of the community more frequently,” said Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf.

“One of the things that makes Red Oak great is its citizens and their desire to serve. We are fortunate to have people that care and want to volunteer personal time in service to our community. I think because of them, our community is even safer.”

The first COP patrols began in October and the volunteers serving on Halloween passed out candy from their patrol vehicle to children they saw in the neighborhoods.

To participate in the program, individuals must be 21 years of age, a United States Citizen, have successfully completed studies through the Red Oak Police Citizens Police Academy, be of good moral character, free of felony conviction, successfully pass a background check, and complete the application and training process.

For more information on how to participate, contact Red Oak Police Department Crime Prevention Specialist Boyd Brock at 469-218-7770.