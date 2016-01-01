TxDOT urges drivers to ‘End The Streak’ of daily deaths

AUSTIN – The Lone Star State marks a deadly milestone on Monday as at least one fatality has occurred each and every day on Texas roadways since Nov. 7, 2000. In an effort to end this deadly 16-year streak, the Texas Department of Transportation, through its #EndTheStreakTX campaign, reminds drivers to stay alert, obey traffic laws and take personal responsibility behind the wheel.

To help raise awareness of this tragic, daily statistic, TxDOT is asking people to change their social media profile pictures to the black image available for download at:

www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/psas/end-streak.html#par_text.

Throughout November, TxDOT’s social media pages will share facts and information about the last 16 years of roadway fatalities and invite Texans to publicly show their commitment to ending the streak of deadly days by sharing these posts with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX. TxDOT also will invite the public to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on its social media pages using photo and video testimonials with the hashtag #EndTheStreakTX.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, fatalities resulting from motor vehicle crashes on Texas roadways have numbered 55,578. The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed.