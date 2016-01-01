Two workers in work zone on IH35E struck and killed near Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE – At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, a box truck was traveling north on IH35E just south of Waxahachie. Preliminary investigation reveals the driver of the box truck drifted off the right side of the roadway in a construction zone. Two construction workers in the work zone were struck and killed. The box truck then overturned as it re-entered the roadway. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the incident.

The two workers have been identified as 37-year-old Keith Ledale Booker from Dallas and 28-year-old Joseph Tucker from Forman, Ark.

The driver of the 2012 Isuzu box truck has been identified as 31-year-old Arturo Vega from Dallas.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.