TEXAS: State lawmakers file more than 400 bills Monday

AUSTIN – By Monday afternoon, state lawmakers had filed more than 400 bills that they hope become laws by the end of the 2017 legislative session, which begins in January.

Monday was the first day that lawmakers could submit legislative proposals. Already, they are staking their claims on hot-button issues that will drive debate during the five months of lawmaking.

For Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Republicans, the issues include banning transgender people from using the facilities that align with their gender identity, requiring photo ID at the ballot box and ending so-called sanctuary cities that prohibit police from enforcing immigration laws.

“Starting in 2017, we will have a friend in the White House who was clearly elected because the people of this country believe in the conservative principles that have guided the way we govern in Texas – life, liberty and lean government that promotes prosperity,” Patrick, President-elect Donald Trump’s loudest Texas supporter, said in a written statement.

Democrats said their priorities include overhauling foster care and Child Protective Services, increasing access to voting and increasing funding for schools.

With Trump’s plans to build a wall on the border and deport millions of immigrants, a group of House Democrats said they expect Texas lawmakers to divert some of the $800 million the state is spending on border security to other priorities.

“There’s no one to blame,” said Rep. Poncho Nevarez, D-Eagle Pass, referring to GOP lawmakers’ contention that Texas had to fill in the border gaps where the federal government had previously failed. “That stopgap needs to stop.”

Even with Trump headed to the White House, Texas GOP lawmakers still have a deep-seated distrust of the federal government, particularly when it comes to gun control and immigration.

Gun control was an issue during the presidential campaign. Democrat Hillary Clinton promised to strengthen gun control laws in the wake of mass shootings like the massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the ambush of police officers in Dallas this year.

Trump, on the other hand, vowed to protect gun rights and appoint Supreme Court justices who will defend the Second Amendment.

Lawmakers filed about a dozen bills with the term “firearm,” and many of those would expand and ensure Texans’ rights to possess and carry guns. Three Republican legislators, Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood, Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth and Rep. Mark Keough of The Woodlands, each filed proposals that would prohibit Texas from enforcing federal limitations or regulations on the possession of firearms.

GOP legislators also filed about a half-dozen bills pertaining to immigration. Some would require local governments to enforce federal immigration laws.

Banning so-called “sanctuary cities,” which are local governments that prohibit police from enforcing federal immigration laws, is a top priority of Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott, so expect more similar legislation in the coming weeks.

Hall filed an immigration-related measure that would automatically enhance the felony charge for any crime committed by an unauthorized immigrant. He also filed a bill that would amend the Texas Constitution to deny bail to anyone in the country unlawfully.

Texas Democrats, fresh from their win striking down the state’s strict voter identification law, are hoping to continue making voting easier. Three House Democrats have filed bills that would legalize electronic voter registration, which is currently not available in Texas, and several others want to require better voter outreach for high-schoolers and former inmates.

Criminal justice reform will be another Democratic priority. Many states have recently eased marijuana restrictions, but Texas lawmakers have remained steadfast in their opposition to legalizing the use of medicinal or recreational pot.

Several legislators, including former prosecutor Joe Moody, D-El Paso, want to ease penalties for those caught with small amounts.

The House’s only black Republican, James White of Woodville, filed a bill to funnel first-time offenders into an intervention program instead of prison.

As the Jan. 10 start of the 140-day legislative session approaches, lawmakers will file thousands of bills.

Some of the measures expected to draw the most debate have yet to be filed, including the proposal championed by Patrick to stop transgender Texans from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The lieutenant governor contends the ban will protect women and girls from predators. That proposal is expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

Anticipating the heated debate, a handful of House Democrats on Monday filed several bills to expand LGBT rights, including one that would outlaw housing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Another would remove Texas’ anti-sodomy laws, which remain on the books more than a dozen years after they were struck down as unconstitutional.

“Bills designed to embarrass transgender Texans are social bills that only serve to divide us,” said Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin.

Democrats said such a measure is not only divisive but would damage the Texas economy and drive away business, much like a similar measure has done in North Carolina.