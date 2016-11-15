TEA class size waivers approved in Red Oak

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – Last week at the Red Oak Independent School District Board meeting the board unanimously approved three elementary class size waivers.

This mean if a K-4 classroom exceeds the 22 to one student-teacher ratio, the district must apply for the class size waiver with the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

“We do everything we can to keep the learning environment consistent for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent of Campus Operations Kevin Freels. “Inevitably, enrollment figures will have some fluctuation as families move in and out of the district during the semester.”

As of November 9, 2016 there were a few classes that exceed the 22:1 student/teacher ratio. These classes and schools included the 1st grade class at Red Oak Elementary, which was over by one student. Also over the ratio were the 2nd grade at Eastridge Elementary School, which was over by one student, the 3rd grade class at Russell P. Schupmann over by two students and the 2nd grade class at Russell P. Schupmann – ESL Certification also over by one student.

These classes were all over the ration without previously granted waivers.

On September 19, 2016 the Red Oak School Board approved eight class size waivers, but it was noted that as of November 9 two of those waivers were no longer needed.

With the approval of these waivers the District now has a total of 11 waivers in use as of November 15, 2016.

“Rather than break up classes, we always feel it is best to maintain the classes and add a student as needed,” Freels concluded.

The waivers also have strong fiscal implications for the district too since approving the TEA class size waiver requests means it keeps the Red Oak Independent School District from needing to hire additional teachers for the grades and campuses in question.

This time the savings came out to approximately $150,000.

The TEA waivers can be obtained online per the necessary TEA requirements.