Shields Elementary Learning Commons dedicated to beloved educator

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

A dedication ceremony was held Sept. 28 at Donald T. Shields Elementary School for the opening of the Mickey Elrod Learning Commons.

Ms. Elrod, who passed away in August of 2015, was a beloved educator who worked for Red Oak Independent School District for over 20 years.

The public was invited to the ceremony where Elrod’s husband and sons spoke, read scriptures and led prayers. Other members of Elrod’s church also participated in the ceremony along with ROISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Niven, ROISD School Board President Henry Lozano and Shields Principal Shondra Jones. A ribbon cutting ceremony was also performed by the Elrod family, ROISD board members and administrators.

Students and staff of Shields gave tours and information on how the learning spaces go far beyond those of a traditional library.