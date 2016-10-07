ROPD unveils Safe Exchange Zone

RED OAK – The Red Oak Police Department has initiated a new community policing program called a Safe Exchange Zone.

The Safe Exchange Zone program is intended to address the safety concerns brought about with on-line purchases from websites such as Craigslist, eBay, Facebook groups, classified ads, and other sources, as well as to provide a safe location for families with visitation rights to make the custodial exchange.

While many of these websites are heavily utilized and credible, their popularity makes buyers and sellers an easy target for criminal activity from online predators.

The Red Oak Police Department has dedicated two parking spaces in the front parking lot of the police station located at 547 N. Methodist. The Safe Exchange Zone is available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is under 24 hour video surveillance.

Red Oak Police Department employees will not act as witness or be a part of any transaction. Remember that Police Personnel are not trained nor authorized to validate the legitimacy of any transaction, item for sale, or integrity or legality of a sale. The Red Oak Police Department is simply providing a safe location to conduct business.

The Red Oak Police Department advises that anyone intending to set up a meeting to buy or sell an item should remember these tips to help make your transaction as safe as possible:

• Never provide your personal or financial information to anyone you’re meeting;

• When taking photos of items you are selling, disable your location services on your mobile devices;

• Be aware of your backgrounds when you are taking pictures of items to list – you don’t want to inadvertently reveal personal information that would make you a target to predators.