ROISD HawktoberFest is quite the success

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Independent School District hosted their Second Annual HawktoberFest on Oct. 15 at the Red Oak High School.

All seven campuses, PTA’s and various booster clubs participated by hosting booths featuring games, activities, spirit wear, etc.

Red Oak Fire Rescue was on hand with trucks and equipment for attendees to see and learn about and Chief Eric Thompson of Red Oak Fire Rescue won this year’s chili cook off.

“HawktoberFest was a tremendous success. It was a beautiful fall day, and there was something for everyone, food trucks, pumpkin painting, a chili cook off and even a dunking booth,” said ROISD Executive Director of Communications Helen Williams. “People also learned about car seat safety and fire safety and had the chance to stock up on Hawk apparel. We thank our PTA leaders for everything they did to make this a special day.”