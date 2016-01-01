ROISD Education Foundation holds annual Partnership Challenge Golf Tournament

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Independent School District Education Foundation hosted their annual Partnership Challenge Golf Tournament Oct. 10 at Thorntree Country Club in Desoto.

The Foundation was established in 2002 as a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing educational programs for both students and staff. Its mission is to generate and distribute resources for innovative programs and projects that enhance the quality of education and provide students with opportunities they may not otherwise experience.

The tournament hosted 136 golfers and was run by 37 volunteers and district staff to ensure a successful event. It was one of the largest tournaments to date and just over $37,000 was raised for the ROISD Education Foundation.

The top sponsors for the event were Corgan; Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson; Walton Development; Lone Star Retrieval; Leland Collier Electric; Animal Hospital of Ovilla; Walsh, Anderson, Gallegos, Green & Treviño, P.C.; and Cadence McShane Construction.

The Red Oak High School FFA Ag Mechanics class donated an 8 foot trailer that was auctioned off during a live auction at the end of the night. Dr. Mark and Karen Stanfill with Animal Hospital of Ovilla won the first round and donated it back to be auctioned again, then won the second round and donated back again before it was won in the third round by Bob and Nancy Atkins.

“We were blessed with the generosity of the all those involved,” said Foundation Executive Director, Karen Anderson. “The FFA advisors, students, those bidding, those winning the bid and donating it back and those that finally won the trailer – it was an incredible thing to witness.

Anderson continued, “We are so grateful for all our sponsors, volunteers and district staff that participate in this event – we couldn’t provide this tournament without them all.”

The Outback Steakhouse team of Erik Crofoot, Travis Stevenson, Joshua Jefferson and Nich Rothmeier took first place with the Delcom Team of Carlos Figueroa, Mark Rearick, Mike Little and Spud Webb coming in second. John Pearson, David Crawford, Clayton Hunter and Benny Gonzales playing for the Atmos Energy Team were the third place finishers.

Other contest winners included: Ladies Long Drive – Rachel Kistner, Men’s Long Drive – Terry Higgs, Closest to the Pin – Travis Stevenson and Longest Putt – Dr. Mark Stanfill.