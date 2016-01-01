ROISD Campuses receive Distinction Designations

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record                               

Five Red Oak Independent School District campuses received Texas Education Agency Distinction Designations at the meeting of the school board Sept. 19.

Distinction designations are identified by gold stars on the campus accountability report. They are obtained for outstanding achievement in specified areas of academic performance. In order to receive a distinction, campuses must outperform at least 75 % of their peers in their identified comparison group.

The comparison groups are identified by the TEA based on similarities in school type, size and student composition. Each campus is placed in a group with 40 other campuses from across the state.

Wooden and Eastridge Elementary: Distinction in the student progress category.

Red Oak Middle School: Distinction for academic achievement in math and social studies.

Red Oak High School: Distinction for academic achievement in math, social studies and science.

Shields Elementary: Distinction for academic achievement in reading, math, student progress and postsecondary readiness.