ROHS Varsity Football Player Spotlight: Jordan Munoz (24)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: Because I know that the team and I can be great. Playing football is what I love to do.

Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?

A: Family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: Football has helped me to pick people up. It shows that if we get knocked down we have to fight back by showing it.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: Win football games and keep winning games. Also, have fun on the field.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Attend college and maybe continue to play football.