ROHS Varsity Football Player Spotlight: Jordan Munoz (24)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?
A: Because I know that the team and I can be great. Playing football is what I love to do.
Q: One word to describe Red Oak Football?
A: Family.
Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?
A: Football has helped me to pick people up. It shows that if we get knocked down we have to fight back by showing it.
Q: What are your goals for this season/year?
A: Win football games and keep winning games. Also, have fun on the field.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Attend college and maybe continue to play football.