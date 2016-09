ROHS Varsity Football Player Spotlight: Donovan Evans (52)

Q: Why did you want to be part of the Red Oak Football Team?

A: Everyone on the team is like a big family.

Q: How has football helped your leadership skills?

A: It has enhanced my leadership skills.

Q: What are your goals for this season/year?

A: Win a lot of games and go to playoffs.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Attend a nice University or get a football scholarship.