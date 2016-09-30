ROFD trains Red Oak FFA students in safety techniques

The Red Oak FFA and Ag Science Department hosted fire safety training for all of its students and members. Firemen Eric Bradley and Tyler Griffith with the Red Oak Fire Department came in conjunction with the ROFD Community Outreach and Public Education Program to teach students about the importance of fire safety and the proper use of fire extinguishers.

The partnership with the Red Oak Fire Department allows ROHS students to receive hands-on experience in using fire extinguishers. This equips students with the knowledge and experience to safely navigate an emergency that involves fire.

“In our industry, safety is our number one priority. We typically spend weeks on safety before students step into the shop, kitchens, or lab.” FFA Advisor Jake Mullican says, “In all of these settings, fire safety and emergency preparedness is a must! We are extremely fortunate to have a Fire Department here in Red Oak that enjoys interacting with the community and volunteers their time to educate students. This is our third year in partnering with ROFD in this event. We can’t thank ROFD, Chief Eric Thompson, Dep. Chief Ben Blanton and our presenters, firefighters, Eric Bradley and Tyler Griffith, enough for making this possible.”