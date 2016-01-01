Robert Sonnier goes to great lengths to fight cancer

RED OAK – Red Oak resident Robert Sonnier, who is a 47 year breast cancer survivor, donated 14 inches of his hair to Locks of Love at Frank’s Barbershop on Dec. 1. In 2009 Sonnier donated 18 inches.

Locks of Love is a non-profit organization that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children in the United States and Canada under age 21 suffering from long-term medical hair loss from any diagnosis. The hairpieces help to restore self-esteem and confidence, enabling them to face the world and their peers.

Sonnier is the current adjunct of the Sons of the American Legion Chris Kyle Squadron 388 as well as a past state commander. He has been involved in the Sons of the American Legion helping veterans for 30 years.

Sonnier is also an active member of the newly formed Red Oak Citizens On Patrol group sponsored by the Red Oak Police Department.

For more information about donations, go to www.locksoflove.org.