Red Ribbon Week at ROISD

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak Independent School District students participated in Red Ribbon Week which promotes a drug free lifestyle the week of Oct. 23-31.

Each day of Red Ribbon Week had a different theme where students and staff were encouraged to wear specified articles of clothing to commemorate the theme of the day.

Monday crazy or mismatched socks were worn for “Sock It To Drugs.” Tuesday super hero shirts were worn for “Super Heroes Say No To Drugs.” Wednesday students were able to wear sports jerseys or shirts to celebrate “Team Up Against Drugs.” Thursday students wore sunglasses to observe “Shade Out Drugs.”

To round out the week Friday was designated as “Pink Out Day.” This day also commemorates breast cancer awareness. Students were also encouraged to wear their pink attire to the football game on Oct. 28.

The Red Ribbon Campaign was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent Kiki Camarena in 1985. This campaign began the continuing tradition of displaying Red Ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs. The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a DRUG - FREE AMERICA.

The National Family Partnership is the sponsor of the National Red Ribbon Week Celebration. Their goal is to help citizens across the country come together to keep children, families and communities safe, healthy and drug-free, through parent training, networking and sponsoring the National Red Ribbon Campaign.