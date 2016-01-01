Red Oak’s Festival of Trees is Dec. 1-3

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – This year’s Festival of Trees will be held at the Old Red Oak Jr. High School located at 200 Live Oak Street, and be open Dec. 1 and 2 from 3 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Tree viewing is from 3 to 8 p.m.

Santa (Chuck Lee) will be on hand from 5 – 8 p.m. to visit with children and hear their Christmas wishes. Parents are encouraged to bring their own camera for photos. A $5 donation is requested for pictures.

Eastridge Elementary performs at 6 p.m., and Red Oak Middle School performs at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Tree viewing is from 3 to 8 p.m.

Shields Elementary performs at 6 p.m., with Red Oak Elementary performing at 7 p.m., and Schupmann Elementary performing at 7:30.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Tree viewing is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All silent auction bids will be closed promptly at 5 p.m.

Wooden Elementary performs at 4 p.m.

An added attraction for this year is the “Santa Shuffle” sponsored by Texas State Technical College North Texas. It will take place at the TSTC/Red Oak High School at 9 a.m., with participants taking a one-mile walk through three holiday stations on the course. All ROISD staff and students who participate with a paid registration will receive two special jean days on Dec. 12 and 19.

For more information please visit www.redoakisdfoundation.org.