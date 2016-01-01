Red Oak’s bond rating upgraded

By Miykael Reeve, CGFO / Red Oak Director of Finance

RED OAK – The City of Red Oak received a bond rating upgrade this past week.

Fitch Ratings upgraded Red Oak, Texas’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and these limited tax obligations to ‘AA’ from ‘A+’: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR); $5.6 million general obligation (GO) refunding bonds, series 2007 and 2010; and $1.7 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs), series 2010. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The GOs and COs are payable from an ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the city, limited to $2.50 per $100 of Taxable Assessed Value. The COs were additionally secured by a limited pledge of the net revenues of the city’s water and wastewater system, not to exceed $1,000.

The upgrade to ‘AA’ reflects application of Fitch’s revised criteria for U.S. state and local governments, which was released on April 18, and includes a more focused consideration of economic factors.

The rating reflects the city’s favorable revenue framework, strong reserve position, and moderate liability burden. Strong budgeting practices and moderate fixed costs provide flexibility in the case of economic downturns.

Red Oak is a small but growing bedroom community in Ellis County (GO bonds rated ‘AA’ by Fitch), 20 miles south of downtown Dallas. Proximity and easy transportation access to the expansive employment base of the Dallas metropolitan area as well as availability of affordable land has and will likely continue to spur growth.

Red Oak has realized very strong revenue growth over the past 10 years and maintains sizable ad valorem tax rate capacity.

Solid expenditure flexibility results from strong workforce control and moderate carrying costs. Fitch expects expenditures to grow in line with revenues.

Long-Term Liability Burden: ‘aa’ factor assessment

The long-term liability burden is moderate relative to the resource base. Pensions are well funded. Direct debt plans are modest in nature and are not expected to materially change the burden. Fitch expected the city to demonstrate a superior degree of gap closing ability and financial resilience during an economic downturn based on its strong expenditure flexibility and high independent revenue raising capacity.

The rating was sensitive to the city’s ability to manage growth-related spending, though Fitch believed large shifts in the city’s spending profile were unlikely.

The city’s local employment base was small and included numerous light manufacturers, aerospace, retail, healthcare, and governmental entities. The majority of the roughly 11,250 residents commute to jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, but the recent construction of Triumph Aero structures’ aircraft manufacturing plant has diversified the local employment base. Tax base gains have been strong post-recession, and prospects for additional growth are favorable given the city’s proximity to Dallas, existing road infrastructure, and large amount of undeveloped land within city limits.

Property taxes average a bit less than half of general fund revenues, followed by sales taxes at about a quarter of the budget.

General fund revenues grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.1%, well in excess of U.S. economic performance, in the decade leading up to 2015. Future prospects for growth were favorable given the positive economic metrics and current development underway.

Management has kept the tax rate flat at $0.649 per $100 TAV since fiscal 2011, well below the statutory cap of $2.50.

If a proposed tax rate were to result in an 8% year-over-year levy increase or more (based on the prior year’s values), the rate increase may be subject to election if petitioned by voters. The city did not have plans to increase the rate in the near-term.

Public safely made up the bulk of general fund spending at two-thirds of the budget. Spending growth in that area has trended in line with overall general fund expenditure growth.

While the pace of spending on operating functions was likely to remain in line with revenue growth. Fitch did not anticipate pressure on spending, given most growth-related needs were being primarily being addressed through debt issuance.

The city maintained expenditure flexibility through significant control of workforce costs and moderate carrying costs. Fiscal 2015 carrying costs were 14% of governmental spending, and will likely increase gradually in the coming years, given the current structure of the debt service schedule, but remain a manageable portion of the budget.

The city’s long-term liability burden was moderate at approximately 15% of personal income. General government capital needs for the next several years was primarily for streets and was being funded with a combination of modest debt issuances and pay-go.

The city participated in the Texas Municipal Retirement System, an agent multiple-employer defined benefit plan. Under GASB Statement 68, the city reported a fiscal 2015 TMRS Net Pension Liability of $368,000, with fiduciary assets covering 94% of total pension liabilities at the plan’s 7% investment return assumption and based on a Dec. 31, 2014 valuation date. The NPL represents a negligible one-tenth of 1% of personal income.

The city has historically maintained reserve levels which are nominally small but solid on a percent of spending basis, which should allow it to manage through periods of economic weakness while preserving a superior level of fundamental financial flexibility. The city’s operating performance performs well under a moderate economic stress scenario generated by the Fitch Analytical Sensitivity Tool (FAST) even without considering the offsetting policy action that Fitch expects the city would take to address recessionary revenue declines.

The city budgets conservatively and has had a practice of using excess revenues for pay-go capital spending. Management reports fiscal 2016 audited results will likely show a somewhat significant surplus due to an under spending of the budget. The fiscal 2017 adopted budget showed a healthy increase in property tax revenues as a result of tax base gains, a modest increase in sales tax collections, and some capital spending for public safety vehicles.