Red Oak Police Department welcomes two new officers

OFFICER RICHARD HERNANDEZ (left) was born and raised in Waxahachie. He is the son of Juan Hernandez Jr. and Estella Hernandez. Hernandez attended Waxahachie High School and graduated in 2001. After completing high school, he attended Texas A&M University in College Station Texas. In 2006, He earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Human Resource Development. Married to Jennifer Hernandez, they have one child age 5. Before coming to the Red Oak Police Department, Hernandez worked as a Jailer for the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.

OFFICER MATTHEW MEDLOCK (right) was born and raised in Memphis Tennessee. Medlock is the son of Milton and Hope Medlock and has one sister, Sarah Medlock. He attended First Assembly Christian School in Memphis Tennessee and graduated in 2011 and after graduation he attended Southwest Tennessee Community College, where he received an Associates Degree in Radiologic Technology. In 2016 he had a strong desire to pursue a career in Law Enforcement. Upon talking with some really close family friends in Ovilla, he decided to make the move to Texas and enrolled himself in the Cedar Valley College Law Enforcement Academy. Within the academy, Medlock received an offer from the Red Oak Police Department.