Red Oak Police Department monthly report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF

Like most law enforcement agencies this time of year, there is always an increase in vehicle burglaries while people are holiday shopping or storing Christmas gifts in their vehicles away from the prying eyes of their children. Many of the vehicles that have been recently burglarized were left unlocked, locked with windows rolled down or otherwise easily entered. These burglaries often happen because criminals look in through a window and see something they want. Modern technology has made it harder for criminals to enter vehicles inconspicuously when locked. Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t take the precautions they need to by locking their vehicle. The vast majority of our vehicle burglaries are because vehicles are left unlocked or valuable property is left in plain sight. Please remind your family and friends to lock their vehicles, take their keys and hide their valuables. We will be increasing our high visibility patrols during the holidays in residential and businesses areas to locate and deter such activity but we need everyone help to make the community safer.

NOVEMBER ACTIVITY REPORT

911 Hang Up­-7, Abandoned Vehicle­-2, Accident Hit and Run No Injury­-7, Accident Major­-3, Accident Major Highway­-11, Accident Minor-­21, Accident Pedestrian-1, Accident Report­-1, Administrative Duties­-22, Animal Bite­-2, Animal Loose­-4, Animal Welfare-­4, Assault In Progress-1, Assault Report-2, Assist Officer-6, Backup Officer-15, Barking Dog-3, BVM Report­18, Burglar Alarm Business Days­-20, Burglar Alarm Business Nights­-15, Burglar Alarm Residence Days-­30, Burglar Alarm Residence Nights­-5, Burglary in Progress-2, Burglary Report­-4, Business/Building Check-­672, City Ordinance Violation­-5, Civil Matter­-14, Civil Standby-1, Close Patrol­-158, Criminal Mischief in Progress-2, Criminal Trespass in Progress-3, Damaged Property Report-3, Directed Patrol­-5, Disturbance­-44, Disturbance Domestic­-18, Disturbance with Weapons­-2, DWI­-7, Escort-2, Fight In Progress-1, Follow Up Report­-43, Foot Patro-l­7, Forgery Report-2, Found Property-­4, Fraud Report­7, Harassment Report-3, Heart Attack-1, Holdup Alarm-3, House Check-3, Identity Theft Report-1, Indecent Exposure Report-1, Information Only-3, Injured Person-2, Investigation-2, Jail Duties/Check-­246, Lost Property Report-1, Medical Alarm-2, Meet Complaintant­-61, Message Delivery-4, Missing Person Report-2, Missing Person Runaway­4, Motorist Assist­-19, Neighborhood Patrol­-1130, Odor Investigation-1, Open Building­-2, Panic Alarm-­4, Paperwork/Reports­-70, Parking Violation­-7, Prisoner Transfer­-14, Prowler-2, Public Assist-1, Public Intoxication­-1, Reckless Driver­-30, Recovered Property-1, Sexual Assault Report-2, Seizure-1, Sick Person-4, Special Assignment­-1, Stolen Vehicle in Progress-2, Stolen Vehicle Report-­3, Structure Fire-1, Suicide Attempt-2, Suspicious Activity-29, Suspicious Person­-37, Suspicious Vehicle-­47, Theft in Custody-2, Theft In Progress­-12, Theft Report­-14, Threat Report­-1, Traffic Hazard­16, Traffic/School Zone Enforcement­1, Training-3, Unresponsive Person-2, Vehicle Fire-1, Vehicle Fire Highway-1, Warrant Service-26, Welfare Check-38. Average Unit Response Time­ 4 min, 40 sec, Total Traffic Stops-­393, Cited Violations­-167, Citations Issued-117, Total Primary Calls for Service­-3095.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION STATS

Assigned Felony Cases-­51, Assigned Misdemeanor Cases­-47, Filed Felony Cases­-9, Filed Misdemeanor Cases­-40, Arrest Warrants­-9, Arrests Executed­-9, Runaways/Missing Persons­-2, Information Reports­-10, CPS Referrals­-4, Subpoenas Requested-3, Open Cases-­78, New Cases­-81, Closed Cases-­13.

CANINE PROGRAM REPORT

Traffic Stops-­57, Citations­-15, Violations-­19, Calls for Service-­127, Offense Reports­-7, Crash Reports-2, Training Hours-­31.

CITY MARSHALL

Phone Calls Made-­379, In Person Contacts­-76, Door Hangers­-52, Summons Served­-1, Prisoner Transfers-12, Hours Spent on Transfers-19, Total Miles Driven­-1287, Courtroom Bailiff/Security-4.