RED OAK POLICE DEPARTMENT: Monthly Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Red Oak Police Department Report to the City Council submitted in October by Chief Garland Wolf.

Message from the Chief

The Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Department would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to H-E-B and its employees for the Helping Heroes Breakfast that they provided and cooked for all of us on the morning of Sept. 14. We had a great time and made some great friends. The Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Department were also provided a first responder luncheon on the same day courtesy of the Eastridge Baptist Church. We love our city and the people we serve.

September Activity Report

911 Hang Up­-10, Abandoned Vehicle­-9, Abuse Not In Progress-1, Accident Hit and Run No Injury­3, Accident Major­-9, Accident Major Highway­-4, Accident Minor­-24, Accident Pedestrian-2, Accident Report­5, Administrative Duties­-23, Airplane Crash-1, Animal Bite­-2, Animal Hazard­-6, Animal Loose­-11, Animal Welfare­-5, Assault In Progress-2, Assault Report-5, Assist Officer-3, Assist Other Agency­-8, Backup Officer-5, Barking Dog-1, BVM Report-4, Burglar Alarm Business Days­-18, Burglar Alarm Business Nights­-27, Burglar Alarm Residence Days-­26, Burglar Alarm Residence Nights­-7, Burglary in Progress­2, Burglary Report­-4, Business/Building Check­-748, City Ordinance Violation­-9, Civil Matter­-16, Civil Standby-1, Close Patro-l­208, Community Action Request-6, Court-1, Criminal Mischief in Progress-1, Criminal Mischief Report-5, Criminal Trespass Report­1, Damaged Property Report-3, Directed Patrol-­24, Disturbance­-41, Disturbance Domestic­-12, Disturbance with Weapons­-4, DWI­-8, Escort-2, Fight In Progress-1, Follow Up Report­-58, Foot Patrol­-26, Found Property­-2, Fraud Report­-7, Harassment Report-5, Hazmat-1, Hospice-1, Identity Theft Report-2, Information Only-1, Investigation-5, Jail Duties/Check­-316, Lost Property Report-3, Meet Complaintant­-72, Message Delivery-2, Missing Person Critical-2, Missing Person Report-1, Missing Person Runaway­-4, Motorist Assist-­25, Neighborhood Patrol­-1180, Open Building­-3, Panic Alarm­-11, Paperwork/Reports­-71, Parking Violation-­9, Prisoner Transfer­-18, Public Intoxication­-5, Pursuit-1, Reckless Driver­-41, Recovered Property-1, Robbery Report-1, Sexual Assault Report-3, Sick Person-3, Special Assignment­1, Stolen Vehicle In Progress-1, Stolen Vehicle Report­-1, Structure Fire-2, Suspicious Activity-17, Suspicious Person­-39, Suspicious Person Weapon-1, Suspicious Vehicle­-46, Theft In Progress­-11, Theft Report­21, Threat Report­-6, Traffic Hazard­-19, Traffic/School Zone Enforcement­-6, Trespassing Report-2, Unknown Situation-3, Unlock Emergency-3, Unresponsive Person-2, Warrant Service-24, Welfare Check-49, Wires Down-2. Average Unit Response Time­ 5 min, 24 sec. Total Traffic Stops­-440, Cited Violations­-200, Citations Issued-149, Total Primary Calls for Service­-3453.

Criminal Investigation Stats

Assigned Felony Cases­-30, Assigned Misdemeanor Cases­-59, Filed Felony Cases­12, Filed Misdemeanor Cases­27, Arrest Warrants­15, Search Warrants Executed-2, Arrests Executed­11, Runaways/Missing Persons­2, Information Reports­17, CPS Referrals­16, CAC Interviews-3, Open Cases­90, New Cases­106, Closed Cases­24.

Canine Program Report

Traffic Stops­-60, Citations­-9, Violations­-16, Calls for Service­-149, Offense Reports­-13, T/N of Searches­-16, Probable Cause­-12, Consent­2, Arrests­-13, Training Hours­-30, Deployments­-3.

City Marshall

Phone Calls Made­-273, In Person Contacts-­47, Door Hangers-­60, Summons Served­-24, Field Arrest-2, Prisoner Transfers-17, Hours Spent on Transfers-25, Training Court Security-6, Total Miles Driven-­2007, Total Hours Worked­-141, Total Hours On Trials-­3.