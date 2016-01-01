Red Oak police arrest three in vehicle burglaries

RED OAK – On December 17, Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Red Wolf Lane (Fox Hollow Subdivision) in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress.

“The on-duty dispatcher stated that the reporting person advised that three black male suspects wearing blue jeans and dark clothing were breaking into vehicles and that the suspects began running towards State Highway 342,” Red Oak Police Lt. Marc Schroeder said. “Officer Whittenberg arrived in the area and made contact with the reporting person which stated that he opened his garage door and noticed the driver side door of his vehicle was open and observed two black male subjects rummaging through the inside of a neighbor’s vehicle. Officer Whittenberg identified a total of seven vehicles that had been left unsecured and had been entered with passenger compartments ransacked.”

No forced entry was made into any of the vehicles. Three of the seven vehicle complainants advised that they had property missing from their vehicles while the other four stated that nothing was missing and did not wish to file a report.

Officer Nelson had also arrived in the area and observed a vehicle attempting to leave the area at a high rate of speed committing several traffic violations. Officer Nelson stopped the vehicle for the traffic violations. Officer Nelson made contact with four black male occupants inside the car wearing clothing consistent with the information that had been provided by the reporting person. The driver identified himself as Terrance Young, 20, of Mesquite, Texas. Sgt. J. Meeks arrived on scene and the two rear occupants identified themselves as juveniles with no identification while the other occupant identified himself as Donya Flowers, 18, of Rockwall, Texas.

While Sgt. Meeks was interviewing the occupants in the vehicle, he observed a small baggy containing marijuana. A probable cause search revealed additional amounts of marijuana. Officer Whittenberg relayed additional information to Sgt. Meeks and Officer Nelson about items that were stolen from several motor vehicles that he was currently investigating in the same area.

As the subjects were being placed into custody, one of the subjects that had identified himself as a juvenile fled the scene on foot. Red Oak Police Department personnel with the assistance of Ovilla Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff’s Office personnel searched the area but were unable to locate the subject, and the three remaining subjects were secured into patrol vehicles.

Officer Whittenberg relayed the items missing from the three complainant vehicles to Officer Nelson and Sgt. Meeks which stated that they had recovered the items inside of the suspect vehicle. The reporting person arrived on the scene of the traffic stop and positively identified the three suspects in custody as being the same individuals that he saw running from his residence.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the other male subject that had identified himself as a juvenile had lied about his information and was identified as Onedja Crumpton, 17, of Dallas, Texas.

Terrance Young has been charged with:

• Possession of Marijuana

under 2 Ounces

• Burglary of Vehicle

(3 Counts)

Donya Flowers has been charged with:

• Possession of Marijuana

under 2 Ounces

• Burglary of Vehicle

(3 Counts)

• Theft From Person

(Dallas County Warrant)

Ondja Crumpton has been charged with:

• Fail to identify: Giving

False/Fictitious Info

• Burglary of Vehicle

(3 Counts)

The Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the offense to verify the identity of the fourth subject that had fled the scene. Anyone that was a victim of a burglary during the offense date should contact the Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division to ascertain whether their property was recovered during this traffic stop. Several others items recovered from the suspect vehicle are believed to be stolen and have not been associated with an offense as of yet.

Anyone with any additional information should contact Detective Garcia at 469-218-7702.