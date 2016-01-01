Red Oak Pee Wee Football Association begins 2016 season with full day of games

By Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – The Red Oak Pee Wee Football Association kicked off its 2016 season on Saturday September 10 with a full day of games.

RO Warhawks RB gets to the outside for a big gain in Flag game.

The RO Warhawks QB attempts to outrun the Ennis defense in game one.

The Cowboys (Flag division) dominated Ferris with many tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

ROHS Cheerleader Lexi Malone is the assistant coach for the Flag division Hawk Cheerleaders.

The RO Cowboys (Flag division) scored two early TDs including this one.

The league has done quite a bit of fundraising over the summer, and has worked out a partnership with Coca-Cola, who sponsored a new scoreboard along with a few other concession additions. The league has also been replacing bleacher boards the few months too.

The Flag Division started the day off with the RO Warhawks hosting the Ennis Lions and a second game between the RO Cowboys and the Ferris Yellowjackets.

SEPT. 10 SCORES

6u Flag

RO Cowboys 36 – Ferris Yellowjackets 0

Ennis Lions 43 – RO Warhawks 8

8u

RO Grey Hawks 34 – Ferris Yellowjackets 18

Ennis Lions 19 – RO Hawks 0

9u

Ennis Lions 26  – RO Cowboys 12

10u

RO Cowboys 22 – Ennis Lions 0

11u

RO Ravens 26  – RO Tomahawks 12

RO Desperados 13 – RO Blackhawks 12