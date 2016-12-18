Red Oak PD searching for car thief who escaped on foot after crash

The Red Oak Police Department is searching for one of two suspects that lead officers on a foot chase after a stolen car was abandoned after a crash.

On December 18, 2016 at 3:27 p.m., Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to a stolen vehicle in progress that had occurred at the Shell Station located at 251 S. State Highway 342.

The dispatcher relayed information that the stolen vehicle was last seen headed Northbound on I-35E and was described as a Silver Honda Civic bearing Texas License Plate HVD0677. Red Oak Police Department personnel arrived in the area of northbound I-35E just north of Ovilla Road and observed the stolen vehicle pass their location at a high rate of speed. Red Oak Police personnel activated their emergency lights and sirens and the stolen vehicle failed to yield to the lights and siren of the marked patrol vehicle. The stolen vehicle exited Bear Creek Road and headed eastbound on Bear Creek towards SH 342. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle lost control and left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver and rear passenger exited the vehicle and continued to evade on foot. A juvenile female was located in the front right passenger seat and detained. Personnel from the Red Oak Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety set up a perimeter around the area of the crash location and attempted to locate the two subjects that evaded on foot. The Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit arrived on scene to aid in the search. The juvenile subject was transported to Methodist Central Hospital by Lancaster Fire Department for minor injuries.

Shortly thereafter, an Ellis County Canine Unit was able to track the fleeing subjects into a heavily forested area to the south of Bear Creek and west of State Highway 342. The Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit searched the area utilizing their forward looking infrared (FLIR) equipment and located one of the suspects in the field lying down in the field and the suspect was secured without incident. The subject was identified as the rear passenger and was released with no charges after being interviewed. The air unit and two canine units were unable to locate the driver and the search was discontinued.

This case is currently open and the Red Oak PD Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Anyone with any additional information should contact Detective Hughes at 469-218-7707.