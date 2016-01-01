Red Oak ISD Police Officer Levie Smith named Employee of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak Independent School District Police Officer Levie Smith was named Red Oak ISD Superintendent’s Employee of the Month at the regular October meeting of the ROISD Board of Trustees. He received a recognition statue from the District and a monetary gift from the ROISD Education Foundation.

Smith has served at Donald T. Shields Elementary School for four years.

In his introduction of Smith, Superintendent, Dr. Scott Niven said “In taking care of our school during the tornado crisis, Officer Smith stayed overnight multiple times to make sure everyone was safe during those first few days.”

Niven quoted colleagues as saying “We love Officer Smith. He is very serious about safety but he loves to have fun as well. He also loves to feed us and make sure our needs are met.”

He also quoted parents who said “Officer Smith goes out of his way to make my son feel special. The fish tank is a good way to involve kids who are shy or reluctant like my son.”

Smith attended W. W. Samuell High School, and graduated from Computer Learning Center with an Information Technology Certificate.

He and wife Lamona, who works for Blue Cross Blue Shield, have two children ZabeBreaill, age 24 and Levie III, age 15.

In his spare time he enjoys working around his home, maintaining his aquarium, training American Bulldogs and relaxing with his family.

When asked of his reaction to being named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month he replied “I was surprised for sure, my staff and students celebrated with me every lunch period. I truly love and enjoy my campus. I am very appreciative of my school, the district and the department.”