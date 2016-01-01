Red Oak ISD meets TEA Standards

By Haley Stewart / Red Oak ISD Communications & Marketing Specialist – Extracurricular

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its 2016 ratings showing that the Red Oak Independent School District and all seven of its campuses met state standards. In addition, Red Oak ISD campuses earned a record 11 Distinctions for superior performance in tested areas.

“The announcement of these results gives many reasons to celebrate for Red Oak ISD students and their families who support their educational journey. Teachers, principals, campus staffs and district level employees were steadfast in their support of student success throughout the year,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Niven. “The Red Oak ISD culture is not just about meeting standards, it’s about exceeding expectations. On behalf of the school board, I want to congratulate the staff of Red Oak ISD and the families we serve for their achievements.”

This is the third year that TEA has issued ratings of either Met Standard or Improvement Required. Previously districts were rated as either Recognized or Exemplary. Red Oak ISD met and exceeded standard all three years under the new ratings.

Distinctions are awarded by TEA recognizing superior achievement in a number of areas on the STAAR Exam.

The 11 distinctions awarded to Red Oak ISD campuses for student performance on the 2016 STAAR are:

• Academic Achievement in Math, Science, and Social Studies at Red Oak High School

• Academic Achievement in Math and Social Studies at Red Oak Middle School

• Top 25% in Student Progress at Eastridge Elementary

• Top 25% in Student Progress at H. A. Wooden Elementary

• Academic Achievement in ELA and Math at Donald T. Shields Elementary

• Top 25% in Student Progress and Postsecondary Readiness at Donald T. Shields Elementary.