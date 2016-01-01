Red Oak ISD is now a “School District of Innovation”

By Janice Bailey / Red Oak Independent School District

It is now a done deal, and Red Oak ISD is enjoying the fruits of its labor, all because of House Bill 1842, new legislation recently passed creating an opportunity for school districts in Texas to become a “District of Innovation.” Red Oak ISD is now moving forward with a blessing from The Texas Department of Education,’ and continuing it’s “Classroom Revolution,” a program implemented in July 2015 involving a series of stages, first stage being an earlier pilot program involving five classrooms using different techniques of learning and classroom environment.

“Revolution is a more aggressive term in regards to educational programs, but it’s a revolution in how we are trying to change our instructional delivery methods and classroom environment by moving from a traditional process to a more personalized experience for students,” stated Dr. Scott Nevins, Superintendent for Red Oak ISD.

Information gleaned from pilot programs then led to a second stage where sixth graders moved onto middle school ground, complete with classroom innovations. A third stage began by retrofitting middle schoolers and Shields elementary with new equipment. Shields Elementary was actually scheduled at a later date, yet because of a tornado striking it’s building last year, this unfortunate event turned into a positive, when renovation was made possible by insurance coverage.

“We believe success looks different for every student, and we want to make sure we provide opportunities for them to reach their highest potential,” stated Dr. Nivens.

Part of this includes developing personalized learning plans and pathways for all students, more opportunity for hands on learning, and increased technology in all classrooms. Changes also allow for classroom flexibility – now teachers can arrange their rooms with mobile equipment and wireless technology, setting up learning spaces created to enhance curriculum!

Students can also gain college credit through alliances made with TSTC, Navarro College and UTA.

Innovation also allows instructors to be hired from industrial fields who may not possess traditional teaching credentials.

Now, more parent, teacher and community involvement is possible as citizens were earlier engaged through community surveys which asked questions on programs such as: flexible times set aside for parent/teacher, and student/teacher conferences, a more informative school calendar, and enrichment/academic camps. Parents can now feel included in their students learning plan, and plans for their future, being assured instructors are also on queue for their student’s success.

With increased access to technology available in most classrooms, students will also utilize technology they already have, such as laptops, tablets, and smart phones - yes phones will be allowed in classrooms, as part of a blended learning model (allowing student learning via digital and online media, giving students more control over time, place, path and pace).

Students will utilize Google searches, brainstorm on white board desktops, interact with electronic collaboration walls, a huge technology plus as students and teachers alike exchange ideas and answers made possible by specialized software.

Also, all classrooms are now equipped with high speed WiFi allowing more students to get online, enabling them to complete projects at a much faster rate.

Enrichment camps are also available, regardless of a student’s ability to pay, and new methods of teaching allow for different learning spaces similar to work spaces found in large corporations.

For example, aside from independent study “The Cave” there will also be “Campfires” small groups working on projects with a teacher, “Wateringholes” yet even larger groups, or “Mountaintops” where actual presentations are given. Sooo, when your student says I’m headed for the “Mountaintop” it will take on a whole new meaning for you both!

“We believe our students must be very literate with technology and function in an increasingly advanced technological environment, and also taught responsibility toward expanses of knowledge available to them,” stated Dr. Nivens. Yet, keep in mind as we continue to grow and move forward in “Revolution” utilizing a blended learning experiences, nothing will EVER replace a good teacher in a classroom, we believe that!”