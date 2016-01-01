Red Oak Hawk Theatre announces opening shows

By Shannon Vinson / Red Oak Hawk Theatre Parents

Red Oak Hawk Theatre is excited to announce their 2016-2017 Theatre Season at Red Oak High School will open with two productions in September – STEEL MAGNOLIAS and WAIT UNTIL DARK.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS is a Comedy/Drama written by Robert Harling that tells the story of the friendships, life and loss of six Southern women in Louisiana. The play made its debut in 1987 and was made famous by the movie version two years later, with an All-Star Cast including Julia Roberts and Shirley Maclaine. Under the direction of Lindsay Rigney, Associate Director of Theatre for Red Oak High School, the production’s opening night is Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. the Red Oak High School Black Box Theatre. The show runs with additional performances on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through Red Oak Hawk Theatre Parents at hawktheatreparents@yahoo.com or at Red Oak High School.

One week later, the stage darkens as Hawk Theatre presents the classic suspense thriller, WAIT UNTIL DARK. The play has had audiences on the edge of their seats since 1966 and tells the story of an unlikely heroine, a doll and a Con-man. On Broadway for 374 performances, Lee Remick earned a Tony Away for her portrayal and Audrey Hepburn received a nod for an Academy Award in the movie adaption. Written by Frederick Knott, who wrote “Dial M for Murder”, the show is being directed by Chris Rogers, Director of Theatre at Red Oak High School.

Opening Night is Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Red Oak High School Performing Arts Center. Additional Performances are scheduled for Friday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available through Red Oak Hawk Theatre Parents at hawktheatreparents@yahoo.com or at Red Oak High School.