Red Oak Fire Rescue receives “Recognized Best Practices Fire Department” designation

RED OAK – Victor Conley, Secretary/Treasurer of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and City of Irving Fire Chief, presented Red Oak Fire Rescue with the Recognized Best Practice Designation at the Oct. 11 monthly Red Oak City Council meeting.

Red Oak Fire Rescue became only the sixth department in the state of Texas to receive the validation and designation of “Recognized Best Practices Fire Department” from the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Best Practices Recognition Program.

Begun in 2013, the Recognition Program evaluates a Fire Department’s compliance with over 117 Best Business Practices for Fire Departments in the State of Texas. These Best Practices were developed by Fire Service professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service to communities. These Best Practices cover all aspects of Fire Department management and services including but not limited to Administration and Organization, Emergency Medical Service, Fire Prevention, Risk Reduction, Community Outreach, Safety and Health and Professional Standards and Conduct.

This voluntary process required Red Oak to conduct a critical self-review of the department’s policies, procedures, facilities and operations. The department began the lengthy process to become a “Recognized” Fire Department in the Best Practices Program by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Program’s areas of concentration. Upon completion of an internal review, an outside audit and review was requested. The final on-site reviews were conducted by trained Fire Chiefs and Assistant Fire Chiefs from other areas of the state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Fire Chiefs Best Practices Recognition Board for final analysis and decision to award “Recognized” status.

The TFCA Best Practices program provides a pathway for a fire department to push its level of service to a level of excellence that is validated by independent experts. This designation demonstrates to customers of these organizations that their fire department is among the very best in the Texas fire service.