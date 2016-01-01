Red Oak FFA presents ROISD elementary campuses with educational tool, ‘The Big Inch’

RED OAK – The Red Oak FFA Introduction to Ag Mechanics class produced an educational and instructional tool that grades 4 – 5 can use while learning fractions, measurements and how to read a ruler.

Exploding the inch by a 20:1 scale, students are better able to visualize the fractions they can be unsure about. Once the projects were complete, they were donated to ROISD elementary campuses as a Red Oak FFA community service project. The idea was to use ‘The Big Inch’ as a high school welding project to teach proper use of the router, miter saw and oxy-acetylene torch as well as reengage students with scale and measuring.

The motto of the National FFA is, “Learning to do, doing to learn, learning to live, living to serve.” The last line of the FFA Creed states, “so that I can exert an influence in my home and community which will stand solid for my part in that inspiring task.” For those reasons, the Red Oak FFA is constantly looking for ways to give back to the community.

Red Oak FFA sponsor Jake Mullican says, “I think it’s very important that our students leave the AG classes with a valuable skill and/or trait that will not only have an impact on their lives, but also in the lives around of those around them. I believe whole-heartedly in selfless and servant styles of leadership, and I think that ‘The Big Inch’ project is a great representation of that. I believe the students will be able to look back on the project and see how much they learned from creating the project itself, but most importantly what they learned about the meaning of “living to serve.”