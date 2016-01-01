Red Oak Festival of Trees to be held December 1-3

RED OAK – The Festival of Trees, a magical family event designed to kick off the holiday season by bringing the community together to view dozens and dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, gift baskets, centerpieces and other holiday items donated by the Red Oak community, will be held at the Old Red Oak Jr. High School, 200 Live Oak Street, from Dec. 1-3.

At the end of the festival, items will be sold by silent auction. The “Buy it Now” option will be available again this year.

“We are asking you to please support this special event by donating a decorated and lit artificial holiday tree, wreath, stocking or other holiday item for the entire community to see,” said one organizer. “You can go for traditional, contemporary, whimsical, religious, regional, country, patriotic, humorous, magical, juvenile, feminine, masculine, ingenious, clever or just plain beautiful. You may even choose to have your tree/item reflect your organization if you wish, though it doesn’t have to.”

Donaters can feel free to incorporate their company’s products or gift certificates for extra gift value and consumer awareness, if they so desire. Each tree/item will be displayed with a prominent sign with the name of the donating organization and the tree’s title.

Items will be judged by a panel of community judges and awards will be given for Best In Class as well as Best of Festival.

“A special award will be given to the entry that brings the highest bid” said Education Foundation Executive Director Karen Anderson.

An added attraction for this year is the Santa Shuffle, sponsored by Texas State Technical College North Texas. It will take place at the TSTC/Red Oak High School on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. Participants with take a one mile walk through three holiday stations on the course. All ROISD staff and students that participate with a paid registration will receive two special “jean days” on Dec. 12 and 19.

For more information please visit www.redoakisdfoundation.org where registering for either or both of the events will be available.