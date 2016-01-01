Red Oak Festival of Trees kicks off the holidays

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Festival of Trees, hosted by The Red Oak Independent School District Education Foundation was held Dec. 1-3 at the Old Red Oak Junior High School with 133 items including decorated and lit Christmas trees, wreaths, gift baskets, centerpieces, yard art and other holiday items all donated by the Red Oak community. All items were sold by silent auction with bids closing at the end of the Festival.

Adventure Academy hosted the Jingle Bell Junction craft area where children were able to make a free Christmas craft to take home with them.

“It was great to host the Festival of Trees event again this year after taking a year off. We had some of the best donations to date of trees, wreaths and other holiday decorations. Although we do not have final numbers yet on the amount raised, it will be one of the highest amounts for the event’ said Education Foundation Executive Director, Karen Anderson.

“The Santa Shuffle was a great deal of fun and although it had to be moved inside, everyone seemed to enjoy it. We want to thank TSTC North Texas for their support of the event and hosting the event in their building. They went above and beyond in making us feel welcome and providing the perfect facility for an indoor walk.

“I feel honored to work with the group of volunteers we have helping us at our events. This group is one of the hardest working and dedicated groups we have had and they are great deal of fun to be around. I am blessed to be able to have them around and serve on the foundation board.”

The following donations received Best of Class recognitions: Mini Tree-“Charlie Brown Christmas” donated by Toni Hafner, 2-3 Ft. Tree-“Music Tree” donated by Red Oak High School Choir, 4-6 Ft. Tree-“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” donated by First United Methodist Church, 6-8 Ft. Tree-“A Walmart Christmas” donated by Red Oak Walmart, Wreaths-“Merry Christmas from Red Oak FFA” donated by Red Oak High School FFA, Other-“Rudolph” donated by Annette Adamcik.

This year’s Best of Festival ribbon went to the Red Oak Little Hawks Learning Center donation titled “Candy Land”

The entry titled “The Giving Tree” donated by Red Oak High School National Honor Society won Star of Festival Award. This award went to the item that sold for the highest dollar amount at the end of the Festival.

Members of the Red Oak Fire and Police Departments served as judges for this year’s entries.