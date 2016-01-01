Red Oak Fall Festival a ‘spooktacular’ success

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Annual City of Red Oak Fall Festival, hosted by the Red Oak Parks and Recreation Commission, was held Oct. 29 at Watkins Park.

The event featured carnival games, a Trunk or Treat area, bounce houses, a hay maze, face painting, hay rides, tacos from Taco’N Todo, and barbecue from The Pink Pig.

The Red Oak Fire and Police Departments were on hand with vehicles that children could see up close and learn about. Both departments helped ensure the safety of all in attendance.

Many local individuals and groups worked together to make this festival a success.

The Oaks Fellowship provided carnival games and volunteers to run them and watch over the bounce houses, the Red Oak Lions Club hosted and organized the costume contests, and Citizens National Bank sponsored the prizes for the costume and Trunk or Treat entries.

The Parks and Recreation Commission board members, along with city staff, worked from set-up to clean-up to ensure the event ran smoothly.

Red Oak Independent School District School Board President, Henry Lozano and Red Oak Lions Club members Patty Alturo and Pete Anderson volunteered their time to act as judges for the costume contests and Trunk or Treat entries.

This year, there were approximately 75 entries in the costume contests which had winners in several categories in each of the four age groups from infant to adult.

Trunk or Treat Awards

Judges Choice: Access Self Storage

Most Original: Tamara Photo Booth

Cutest: Friends of the Library

Scariest: Twisted iPhone

Most Elaborate: Red Oak High School Softball

Red Oak Parks and Recreation Commission Chairperson, Ginny Lindsey said “We want to thank the Public Works Department, the Red Oak Lions Club and the Oaks Fellowship for their help in making the event a success. In speaking with the vendors they all had a great time and had fun with the trick or treaters. A lot of them will be back for the next event on December 3rd. We appreciate the Fire and Police Departments for attending passing out candy, showing off their vehicles and visiting with the kids. We had a great turn out so it was another successful event. Thank you Red Oak and surrounding communities.”