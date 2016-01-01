Red Oak City Council approves new police vehicles; recognizes hospice care month

By Rita Cook / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The Red Oak City Council passed all items on the council agenda this past week with only a few minor changes. The changes concerned three of the public hearings related to zoning changes. The public hearing associated with a zoning change for the Arby’s Restaurant on Ovilla Road passed with no modifications from Commercial-1 to Planned Development to allow for needed additional regulations.

The City Council passed a routine item allowing for the purchase of a new dump truck for the city as well as three new police vehicles.

“The vehicles we purchased are just part of our standard vehicle replacement strategy,” said Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf. “Every year we evaluate the fleet and when vehicles get to high mileage or begin to have significant mechanical issues, from continuous use and limited down time we place them on the replacement list.”

Wolf said there are numerous factors considered before replacement of a police vehicle such as mileage, maintenance cost and safety for the officer.

“The number of replacement vehicles vary from year to year,” Wolf added. “We make every attempt to utilize the vehicles as long as we can and be good stewards of our budget. Safety and mechanical soundness of the vehicles is our top priority for the officers.”

The vehicles that are approved to be replaced are placed on an auction list with a contract company. The funds received from the auction goes back into the city’s general fund.

“We continue to be supported by our council with regards to our fleet and our need for replacement vehicles,” Wolf said. “Consideration of replacement vehicles is a comprehensive process that they take very seriously requiring thorough justification.”

The City Council also presented one proclamation at the council meeting naming November as National Home Health, Pallative Care and Hospice Care Month. The proclamation pointed out every year more than 1.5 million Americans living with life-limiting illness, and their families, receive care from the nation’s hospice programs in communities around the country. There are more than 468,000 trained volunteers who contribute 22 million hours of service to hospice programs annually in the United States.

The proclamation specifically recognized Family First Hospice and Palliative Home Care who have been in the Red Oak community for over 10 years offering patients and families care during life-limiting illness and at the end of life, through pain management and symptom control, caregiver training and assistance, and emotional and spiritual support.