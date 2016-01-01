Recap of Oct. 11 City Council meeting

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held Oct. 11 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

Councilman Ron Wilson gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Mayor Alan Hugley proclaimed October as Fire Prevention Month, October 28 as Pink Out Day and Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week in Red Oak.

Victor Conley representing the Texas Fire Chiefs Association presented Red Oak Fire Rescue the Recognized Best Practice designation.

Consent agenda items approved at the meeting included: minutes from Sep. 12 and 19 meetings, a resolution declaring certain personal property as obsolete and authorizing disposal of same, approval of a funding agreement with the Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce to provide funding in the amount of $8000 for events benefiting the business community and citizens, a resolution approving terms and conditions of an interlocal cooperation agreement between the City of Red Oak and Ellis County for roadway repairs and maintenance, a resolution approving the appointment of Dana Huffman as municipal court prosecutor and an ordinance abandoning a certain drainage easement.

The following public hearings were held: (1.) To consider approving a zoning change to grant a second specific use permit to allow for a temporary bank building requested by Prosperity Bank. (2.) To consider approval of a zoning change to allow for a temporary concrete batch plant in the Hickory Creek Phase 3 area requested by Clyde Hargrove. (3.) To consider approval of a zoning change to allow for a temporary concrete batch plant in the Woods of Red Oak Phase 1 area requested by JHH The Woods Development, LLC.

All three items discussed in the public hearings were approved by council.

During regular session the following items were approved: resolutions declaring one Pierce Contender Fire Engine to be surplus and authorizing the purchase of one Pierce Enforcer Pumper and related equipment, a resolution approving an interlocal agreement between the Cities of Red Oak and Midlothian for shared public safety radio system, an ordinance adopting a new article dealing with a cross connection and backflow prevention program, a resolution amending the master fee schedule in order to reflect changes in the administrative costs for backflow license processing and a resolution providing for the city manager to execute a service agreement with Vepo LLC and the City of Red Oak.