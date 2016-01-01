Recap of Dec. 12 City Council meeting

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held Dec. 12 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

Mayor Alan Hugely gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Red Oak Chief Financial Officer Miykael Reeve accepted a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officer Association on behalf of the city and New Red Oak Police Officers Richard Hernandez and Matthew Medlock were introduced by Chief Garland Wolf.

Consent agenda items approved at the meeting included: Minutes from Nov. 14 regular meeting, adoption of Resolution authorizing the reimbursement of material costs for the maintenance of Methodist Street Ground Storage Reservoir Numbers 1 and 2 Contract, a Resolution approving the terms and conditions of the purchase of one utility truck and related equipment.

During Citizens Comments section of meeting Albert Brizerdine and Chris Moses spoke about a speed zone study and informed council that damage had been done to resident’s vehicles as a result of road work on Stainback Ct.

The following public hearings were held:

(1.)

To consider approving a zoning change to allow for clothing manufacturer or light fabrication and assembly for 521 N. State Highway 342 requested by Weylan McAnally.

(2.)

To consider approving a text amendment change in the Red Oak Zoning Ordinance for an “Event Center”.

(3.)

To consider approving a text amendment change in the Red Oak Zoning Ordinance for a “Riding School/Academy or other Equestrian Activity”.

All items discussed in the public hearings were approved by council.

Resolutions amending the master fee schedule by amending the monthly water/ sewer and the waste collection rates were approved.

An Ordinance to add alterations to a speed limit for Stainback Road did not pass.

The council accepted the resignation of Ronnie Harris as a regular member of the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Dr. Mark Stanfill and Ralph Madden were appointed as regular members of the Red Oak Economic Development Corporation.

Casey Hargrove was appointed as a regular member of the Red Oak Industrial Development Corporation for the remainder of a three year term ending in Feb. 2018.

No action was taken after reconvening from closed session.