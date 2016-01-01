Recap from School Board meeting held Oct. 18

Staff Reporter / Red Oak Record

The regular meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees was held Oct. 18 at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center located at 109 W. Red Oak Rd.

Red Oak Elementary fourth grader Aja Nelson led the Pledges of Allegiance.

Deborah Wooley of Wooden Elementary was named Superintendent’s Teacher of the Month, and ROISD Police Officer Levie Smith, who is stationed at Shields Elementary was named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month.

Principals from all seven campuses were recognized for Principal’s Month.

Benjamin Stanfill, Cody Martin and Alyssa Tucker were recognized as Commended Students in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The Superintendent’s Report included: Principal’s Report by Red Oak Elementary Principal Megan Corns, Commitment to Commencement Results Report by ROHS Principal Dr. Doug Funk, Growth Management Committee update, information on the 9th Annual District Christmas Card Contest and dates to remember by Executive Director of Communications Helen Williams, 2016 Summer Technology Projects Report by Executive Director of Technology Mike Bahr and a report on Texas State Technical College by Provost Marcus Balch.

These consent agenda items were approved: minutes from Sept. 19 meeting, payment of current bills over $50,000, budget amendment, vendor recommendations, charter school statement of impact, interlocal cooperation contract with Ellis County. The board also approved a financial audit report, the Growth Management Committee Charter 2016-2017 and policy revisions and additions to the ROISD Police Department Policy and Procedures Manual.

When they returned from closed session, board members approved personnel items as presented and the meeting was adjourned.