Ovilla Heritage Day special proclamation given to Olympic Gold Medalist Michelle Carter

Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier read the following proclamation during the opening ceremony of Ovilla Heritage Day Sept. 24:

“I, Richard A. Dormier, Mayor of the City of Ovilla, and the City Council of the City of Ovilla take great pleasure in congratulating Michelle Carter who participated in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

“Whereas, The Olympic Games celebrate a tradition of sportsmanship, competition and friendship among world nations. We recognize Michelle Carter and commend her along with coaches and family members on her perseverance, lifetime dedication to training and mental toughness that earned her the opportunity to participate in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Michelle’s commitment, drive and personal sacrifices are an inspiration to all of America and Ovilla athletes and sport fans, and a testament to her strength, determination and outstanding talent.

“Whereas, Michelle is commended as being the first United States woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the shot put event.

“Whereas, Michelle honors her family, friends and all Ovillians and America in recognizing and rejoicing in her Olympic gold medal achievement in the shot put with the best throw of her career at 67 feet, 8 ¼ inches.

“Whereas, Michelle has represented our country, our state and hour hometown as a resident of Ovilla outstandingly and we appreciate the notoriety she has brought to Ovilla, TX to the nation and the world at large in making history with an Olympic shot put gold.

“On behalf of the City of Ovilla, please join me, Richard A. Dormier, Mayor of Ovilla, in saluting our own homegrown Olympian Michelle Carter.”