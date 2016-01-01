Ovilla Heritage Day celebrated with bands, floats, booths – and a homegrown Olympic hero

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Annual Ovilla Heritage Day was kicked off with a parade which had approximately 40 entries on Sept. 24.

The Grand Marshal this year was Nick Harris, who served as the pastor of Ovilla Road Baptist Church for 30 years.

The Vertical Church won Mayors Choice for their parade entry. Most Spirited went to Ovilla United Methodist Church. Best Theme Representation was earned by Ovilla Christian School, and the Ovilla Baseball League received Most Unique.

Ovilla Mayor Pro Tem Doug Hunt acted as host for the opening ceremony where he introduced Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier, who presented a special proclamation to Olympic Gold Medalist and Ovilla resident Michelle Carter. Other speakers included Congressman Joe Parton, State Representative John Wray and County Commissioner Kyle Butler.

Hunt told us “This was my fifth Heritage Day to coordinate, and I think it was the best yet. We work hard every year to make it better. Our parade this year was longer than we have ever had including the Red Oak and Midlothian High School Bands.

“Our goal is to provide Ovilla citizens with a safe fun fill day for the whole family and to showcase our wonderful city to the surrounding community. This year the weather cooperated, it was not too hot and the rain held off until after we closed. This is probably why we had the crowd that we did this year. We guess over 4,000 came through the gate. There were plenty of food vendors so no one went home hungry.”

Entertainment throughout the day was provided by Eddie Vaughn and the Red Oak Opry, She Dances and Ryan and Caleb Vanderburg.

This year’s presenting sponsor was Waxahachie Autoplex with Methodist Charton, Vertical Church Baylor Scott & White and Frost Bank participating as Community Sponsors.

Diamond sponsors were Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson, LLP, Carlisle Chevrolet, Freedom Heating and Air, Red Oak ISD, Victron, and Access Self Storage.

Creekside Glass and Mirror participated as the Platinum Sponsor.

And Animal Hospital of Ovilla, Atmos Energy and John Houston Homes participated as Gold Sponsors.

With approximately 80 vendors highlighting area businesses, groups and organizations and providing shopping experiences, there was something for everyone at the event.