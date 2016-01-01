October proclaimed as Fire Prevention Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

October 2016 was proclaimed as Fire Prevention Month throughout the City of Red Oak by Mayor Alan Hugley at the City Council meeting Oct. 10. Hugley read the proclamation which stated:

“The City of Red Oak is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all those living in and visiting Red Oak.

“Fire is a serious public safety concern both locally and nationally and homes are the locations where people are at the greatest risk from fire.

“Residential fires killed 2,650 people in the United Sates in 2015, according to the National Fire Protection Association and fire departments in the United States responded to 365,500 residential fires.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a residential fire in half. Three out of five residential fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. In one fifth of all residences with smoke alarms, none were working and when smoke alarms should have operated but did not do so it was usually because batteries were missing, disconnected or dead.

“Half of residential fire deaths result from fires reported between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep.

“Red Oak’s residents should install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home and should install smoke alarms and alert devices that meet the needs of the people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“Red Oak’s residents who have planned and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared and will therefore me more likely to survive a fire.

“Red Oak’s first responders are dedicated to reducing the occurrence of residential fires and injuries through prevention and protection education.

“The 2016 Fire Prevention Week theme “Don’t Wait-Check the Date” effectively serves to remind us that we need working smoke alarms to give us the time to get out safe.

“I do hereby proclaim October 2016 as Fire Prevention Month throughout this city and urge all the people of Red Oak to install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement and to support the many public safety activities and efforts of Red oak Fire Rescue during Fire Prevention Month 2016.”