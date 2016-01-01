October Principal’s Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month at the meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees a principal from a different campus is chosen to present a report to board members on their school.

Red Oak Elementary Principal Megan Corns presented the following report at the October meeting.

“Be ROE, Be you.

“This is our theme for Red Oak Elementary 2016-2017. There are so many aspects that define Red Oak Elementary from our Partner PE students working with our PPCD unit to our campus wide Veterans Day celebration. In selecting this theme our goal was to continue our focus on our core values – Leadership,

“Relationship and Integrity and also add the ever present focus on us as individuals too.

“Leadership, relationship and integrity – embody who we are as a district and more specifically who we are at ROE.

“This year we have focused on being intentional in living out these goals. It began with Operation Be ROE. We ended our pre-service week with Thursday night Meet the Teacher. We had a record turn out and we were gearing up the first day. I instructed staff to dress comfortably for Friday because we would be on an adventure. They may have been a little skeptical to what was in store. The next morning we loaded buses and visited our kids. The message…. We are so excited we couldn’t wait one more day! The teachers have described the morning as out of the box, eye opening and memorable. We even had a few that were told to do it again next year and breakfast would be waiting. Students and parents were stunned to see us on their porch and were equally excited and ready for the first day. My personal favorite moments of the trip were watching social media as the staff shared their highlights. We were even able to connect with a few of our former 5th graders and wish them well as they began a new chapter at the middle school. To Be ROE is not just a motto for our staff…. our students know the expectations too. This year we began an ROE News Crew. 5th grade students are working to capture news events on campus. A weekly news video has been shared along with a student written morning announcement each day. Students and staff alike wait eagerly to hear the latest trivia, shout out and even guest speaker. The news crew believes it’s their job to put a smile on everyone’s face each day.

“The second part to our theme is Be You.

“For our teachers this is directly connected to the new evaluation system – TTESS. Any evaluation system can cause anxiety and stress even for the most veteran teacher – so when the system changes it only adds. As a leadership team we have worked intentionally to connect and dialogue individually to teachers. Through grade level PLCs and faculty meetings we are breaking apart the new system to align with campus and district expectations and initiatives. Simply put – it’s not about the system it’s about individual teachers – their strengths, their areas of growth. We’ve provided intentional individual support with a Guided Reading consultant – working directly with teachers to ease concerns, ask questions and fine tune our reading program. For our students – be You comes alive in PE.

“Mrs. McCool teaches our students sign language for a song each year. This year the song is ‘Try Everything’. For our students this means trying learning spaces, makerspace mornings, trying for an Academic UIL team, entering a project in PTA reflections and even joining one of our clubs. The students know it’s okay to fail and make mistakes… we just have to try. One line in the song says ‘I won’t give up, no I won’t give in ‘til I reach the end, then I’ll start again.’ If our students can understand that learning comes from failure and success our students will be able not only college and career ready…. they will be college and career resilient able – ready to embrace whatever the future holds.”