Nelson Thomas named City of Red Oak employee of the year

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Annual City of Red Oak Employee Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony was held Dec. 22 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

Finance Director Miykael Reeve served as master of ceremonies for the event which was catered by My Sister’s Affair.

City Manager Todd Fuller welcomed employees and thanked committee members who organized the event. City Councilman William Drake gave the invocation.

Assistant City Manager Albert Lawrence introduced all employees who had come during 2016.

Tenure awards were given with six employees celebrating five years, seven celebrating ten years and Boyd Brock, Deannie Blake and Tammie Hughes celebrating 15 years of employment with the city.

Shayla Ingram, Ben Blanton, Joane Muhammad, Nelson Thomas and Kendra Worthy were nominated for Employee of the Year with Nelson Thomas of the Public Works Department being the winner for 2016.

Public Works Director Ray Silva-Reyes told us “Nelson always goes above and beyond not only in the Public Works Department, but in other departments as well. Nelson is always willing to accept additional duties that are outside the scope of his regular job description. He works diligently to fulfill his job assignments. I find Nelson to be consistently pleasant, tackling all assignments with dedication. He is a very independent worker, but also has a strong appreciation for teamwork.

“Thomas suffered a medical setback back in 2014/2015. Despite the overwhelming treatment he had to undergo, he tried as best as he could to work 40 hours a week to maintain his job with as little burden as possible to his fellow co-workers. Since his recovery, Nelson has come back strong, ready to undertake any task assigned to him. Thomas has proven himself to be resourceful and handy with miscellaneous jobs throughout the City.

“During my first month with the City, Nelson designed and constructed a bulletproof bench for the Court room to provide additional security measures for the Judge and his staff. He made sure he allotted enough time each day to work on this special project while maintaining his regular work schedule. This is one of many special jobs that Nelson does around the City. He is a valued asset to this Department and to the City as well.”

Many local businesses helped to sponsor the luncheon and provided door prizes for employees.

Mayor Alan Hugley closed out the event by saying that he was proud of and appreciated the work that city employees do all year and wished them and their families a happy and safe holiday.