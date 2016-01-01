National Night Out brings citizens, law enforcement personnel face to face

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Annual National Night Out (NNO) event was held Oct. 4 at the Red Oak Police/Fire Station on Methodist Street.

The introduction of National Night Out or “America’s Night Out Against Crime” began as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. The National Night Out program is held annually on the first Tuesday of October in Texas and involves communities from all fifty states.

The Red Oak celebration included music, free hotdogs, chips and drinks supplied by Target, raffles, games for the children as well as a chance to personally meet some Red Oak Police and Fire personnel. This was also an opportunity for citizens to gain knowledge on keeping neighborhoods safe.

Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf told us “We are pleased with the participation and number of people that came out for NNO.

“This event is an opportunity for community and law enforcement to come together and discuss things we can do better as partners for the safety of all our citizens. We had some great dialogue and received some input on what our community would like to see us do. The community was exposed to and was made aware of programs they might otherwise not have known of.

“One of the great things about NNO is that the community has access to not just Red Oak Police but all of our partner agencies and can then ask questions of them as well and learn about the various services they offer.

“We bring local businesses and faith based organizations to the event so our community can see the diverse and wide array services our community has to offer to them. We are very thankful that many of our businesses make donations and provide give-a-ways for the event.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to serve our citizens and we are humbled that they have entrusted us with that responsibility.”