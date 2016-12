Mighty Hawk Band members spread Holiday Cheer

On Monday, Nov. 21, 17 Red Oak Mighty Hawk Band students made a trip to the VA Hospital of Dallas to decorate 81 doors of patients in the long term/Hospice center. This is the second year the students have had the honor of spreading a little holiday cheer for their American heroes. They will return Thursday, December 8, to sing while the veterans enjoy their evening meal.