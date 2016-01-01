Louise Ritter and Michelle Carter recognized as 2016 Distinguished Alumnae at ROHS Alumni Association Reception

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak High School Alumni Association hosted a pre-game Alumni Reception prior to the Red Oak High School homecoming football game Oct. 7, with many past Red Oak High School students in attendance.

All past ROHS students who attended and either joined or paid their yearly dues to the Association received a free ticket to the homecoming football game.

Those in attendance were able to view the special area set aside to house and display memorabilia from the first 100 years of Red Oak ISD.

This event featured refreshments and recognition of the 2016 Distinguished Alumnae, Louise Ritter, a 1976 graduated who won the Gold Medal in the high jump competition at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and Michelle Carter who graduated in 2003 and won the Gold Medal in the shot put competition at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Ritter is the daughter of Leo and Dorothy Ritter and has three sisters, Rhonda, Donna and Sharon who all graduated from ROHS. She has a daughter, Carson who is a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School.

She recorded the second highest high jump in the nation as a sophomore in high school and never looked back. Ritter was one of the nation’s best high school jumpers, clearing 5' 11 1/2" in 1976.

While attending Texas Woman’s University, she captured national titles three out of four years, and set her first American record at age 20. She has held the American record on 10 different occasions and qualified for three United States Olympic teams.

During her 1988 Olympic competition, Ritter not only brought home the gold, she also set a new record of 6 feet-8 inches in a dramatic jump-off. She held the American High Jump Record of 2.03 m from July, 8, 1988 until May of 2010, and was inducted into the Texas Women’s University Hall of Fame in 1988.

Michelle Carter is the daughter of Michael and Sondra Carter, and has a sister, D’Andra and a brother, Michael Jr. who both graduated from ROHS.

Her Gold Medal winning throw of 68' 8 1/4" also set an American record. This was the first ever gold medal won by an American woman in this event.

In addition to her Olympic win, Michelle was the 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 United States National Champion. While competing for the University of Texas, she won the Collegiate National Championship in 2006.