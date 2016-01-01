“Little Captains” recognizes elementary leadership

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak Independent School District is starting a new football tradition to recognize leadership skills in their elementary age students.

The district is honoring their young elementary school leaders by making them “Honorary Little Captains” at the home varsity football games.

At each home game, two students who exhibit outstanding character are being selected by their principals to represent their elementary campuses at the games.

The first two “Little Captains” were Eastridge Elementary fifth-graders Austin Mattox and Kendall Moore who joined the Varsity Football Captains on the field to participate in the coin toss and were joined by their families in reserved seats to watch the game.

“Little Captains” for the Sept. 16 game will be selected from Shields Elementary, the Oct. 7 game from Red Oak Elementary, the Oct. 21 game from Schupmann Elementary and the Oct. 28 game from Wooden Elementary.